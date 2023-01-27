The Chair noted that “It will reach its final consequences, preserving the right to honor and the presumption of innocence, but investigating all complaints received” and stressed the commitment of the Executive “with the rights of women and against any case of harassment, abuse or violence against them.”

A few weeks ago Bolívar denounced the network of harassment and trafficking in Congress, although for the moment he has not given names of the politicians who would be involved in this plot.

Days later, the journalist Ana Bejarano published an article in the magazine Cambio in which she pointed out that in 2014, when she worked in the Government, learned of harassment and abuse on the team of a congressman who is now a senior government official.

Just this Thursday, the journalist Vanessa de la Torre published an article in El País of Spain with a complaint of harassment by an unidentified woman against the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (Dapre), Mauricio Lizcano, who was a senator between 2010 and 2018, and who called the accusations false.

“This information is completely false”indicated Lizcano in a statement and invited “To the woman who reported this alleged situation to do so to the judicial authorities so that, in a safe environment, my correct behavior is recognized.”

According to the press article, Lizcano has been accused of sexually harassing a young woman when he was a congressman in 2016. The woman had attended a job interview and Lizcano allegedly tried to kiss her and suggested that “this is the way” to work in his office, to which she refused.

The Administration of President Petro had already been in the eye of the hurricane this month due to the appointment of Víctor De Currea Lugo as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and after the accusations of abuse and harassment that he accumulated from when he was a university professor became known.

After pressure from the media and requests from feminist organizations not to be given that position, De Currea gave up accepting the appointment.

With information from EFE Agency*