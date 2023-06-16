Petro responded to a witness who links him to the money lost at Sarabia’s house

From Germany, where he is planning an official visit, President Gustavo Petro denied the claims made by Semana magazine, which indicate that the money that was stolen from the house of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, was his.

According to Petro said through a statement, the versions that link him to the stolen $3 billion is false.

In said statement, he stated that “never in my life have I even seen the amount of money claimed by an anonymous source and used by journalist Vicky Dávila for a publication in Semana magazine.”

The president added that “the affirmations delivered by an alleged source that is not identified, in which I am related to large sums of cash, are false. These claims, which are difficult to prove due to their anonymous nature, are defamatory in spirit.”

The notice

On the other hand, in the statement released by President Gustavo Petro, the president indicated that “it should be the competent authorities and not anonymous people, whose interests are unknown, who provide clarity on the investigation processes that are being carried out.”

Likewise, the Head of State pointed out that “these alleged testimonies, which have a defamatory interest against the President of the Republic, seek to undermine the confidence of citizens in the National government through versions of facts in which no type of proof is provided or exists”.

The president also said that he supports the investigations of the competent authorities and that he provides them with guarantees so that they can do their job.

He also asked them to be the same ones who provide clarity on all the processes that are being carried out towards their government and officials.

He also highlighted the cordial relationship he has always had with the owners of Semana magazine.

attacks will follow

During his visit to Berlin, the capital of Germany, President Petro met with the Colombian colony, to which he stated that he knows that there will continue to be attacks against his government and compared what is happening in Colombia with what happened in Peru and former president Pedro Castillo. According to him, in our country “they will go much further.”

“They are going to continue attacking us more and more to break relations between the government and the Colombian people, to overthrow the government,” said the national president.

The complaint

According to the complaint made to Semana by an anonymous source, that money that would have been lost in the house of the former chief of staff belonged to President Gustavo Petro and was distributed in five suitcases of $3,000 million.

In the Semana publication, the anonymous witness stated that Gustavo Petro would have asked his chief of staff to keep the briefcase for him and for this reason, when it was stolen, Sarabia would have tried all kinds of actions to recover it.

The witness said that this was how Sarabia subjected his entire security scheme to a polygraph, then blaming a lieutenant and finally, intercepting his ex-nanny and the person who helped him with the housework.

On the other hand, the witness reported that it was not seven thousand dollars, as Sarabia claimed, but three thousand million pesos and there were three suitcases.

The witness’s complaint told Semana that Marelbys Meza’s husband was also shot and that Colonel Dávila, who is now dead in conditions that are being investigated, was the one who carried out these interceptions.

He also named other people involved in the scandal.

