Petro responded to those who marched in Valledupar against the reform

On the afternoon of last Friday, March 3, in Valledupar and several cities in the Caribbean region, user associations came out to the streets to march peacefully against the health reform of the national government.

The protesters demanded that the reform not be harmful and end the abuses of which they are victims: “We ask that the compliances indicated be given, that it not be as in earlier timeswhere they are modified and everything remains the same, that medical authorizations are given”said one of the protesters.

Given this, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, through a publication on Twitter, referred to the complainants and sent them a message.

The Caribbean is one of the regions where the preventive and primary health care. What bothers you about being able to bring doctors, nurses and vaccines to the homes of all Colombians?“, wrote.

