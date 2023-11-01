Petro responds to criticism for healthy taxes
This Wednesday, November 1, the price increase on ultra-processed foods came into effect. This tax is will apply to various foods and drinks, according to sugar and sodium levels. The measure that the president included Gustavo Petro, within the tax reform, has not been well received by Colombians. However, the president defended this new increase.
Several social sectors affirm that this could economically affect the shopkeepers and the inhabitants of the country. Given this, the president came out in defense of healthy taxes.
“This is not to collect money from you, this is for you to choose healthy foods and improve the health of the Colombian people,” he said in his X account.
Although Petro made the clarification, Fenalco, a merchants’ union, continues to warn that the tax that these taxes bring will lead the stores to be in financial trouble.
What foods will the tax be applied to?
The Ministry of Finance explained that this increase will apply to foods that have excess sugars and fats, and that belong to the tariff headings and subheadings. Starting November until the end of 2023, There will be a price increase of %10 of 21 foods of the 443 that make up the basic basket familiar.
Some products that were exempt are wafers, salchichón, mortadella, sausage, arequipe, sandwiches, vegetables, and bread. As for drinks, liquid foods and powders for medical purposes, formulas that are part of nutritional therapies, electrolyte solutions and medications with added sugars.
Among the foods that will have an increase in the final price are empanadas, due to their high levels of fats and sauces. Here is the list of some that will cost more:
- Sweets
- Jams
- Cookies
- Chitos
- Ready cereals
- Chocolates
- Cakes
- gives
- arepas
- Pizzas
- Ice creams
- Chips
- Ham
- Ketchup
The tax will increase progressively. In 2023 start with 10%, In 2024 it will be 15% and by 2025 it will be 20%.