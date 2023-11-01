Petro responds to criticism for healthy taxes

This Wednesday, November 1, the price increase on ultra-processed foods came into effect. This tax is will apply to various foods and drinks, according to sugar and sodium levels. The measure that the president included Gustavo Petro, within the tax reform, has not been well received by Colombians. However, the president defended this new increase.

Several social sectors affirm that this could economically affect the shopkeepers and the inhabitants of the country. Given this, the president came out in defense of healthy taxes.

“This is not to collect money from you, this is for you to choose healthy foods and improve the health of the Colombian people,” he said in his X account.

