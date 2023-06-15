Petro responds to reports of lost money at Sarabia’s house

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, issued a statement in response to the recent accusations published by Semana magazine about the money lost in the house of Laura Sarabia, former Chief of Staff of the Government.

According to reports in the magazine, an anonymous witness stated that the lost sum was not 35 million pesos, as previously reported, but 3,000 million pesos and that it would belong to the president.

In his statement, President Petro categorically denies these accusations, describing them as false and defamatory. He claims that he has never seen the amount of money mentioned and points out that the claims come from an anonymous source, which hinders his credibility.

The Semana magazine article is based on saying that the government selected attorney Del Rio as attorney for the police officers involved in the investigation. Fake. The article disqualifies the family by saying that Colonel Dávila did not speak with them but with the assumption… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 15, 2023

Petro also highlights his relationship with the owners of Semana magazine, who have participated in various businesses in the country. She assures that she has not obtained any personal benefit from these relationships and that the owners of the magazine can attest to his honor. The president refers to his record as a parliamentarian and points out that he has always advocated for transparency in business and has promoted agreements based on ethics.

It may interest you: “The money belonged to Petro”: New indication of a witness in the midst of the scandal of the “chuzadas”

Regarding the investigations, President Petro reiterates his call for the competent authorities to be in charge of carrying them out. It offers its full support and guarantees access and transparency in the investigation processes.

Petro concludes his statement by stating that these anonymous testimonies seek to “undermine the confidence of citizens in the National Government” and that they do not provide substantial evidence. He insists that his commitment to the country and social reform remains firm and that his administration will continue to work for the benefit of the Colombian family.

The competent authorities continue to carry out the respective investigative procedures in order to clarify the facts and determine the veracity of the accusations.