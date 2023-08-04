Petro scandal, revive the ghost of Process 8000

Colombia is in the midst of a scandal involving the government of Gustavo Petro, after the confessions of Nicolás Petro, son of the president, who admitted receiving money from illegal sources. According to his statements, the funds were contributed by Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the “Marlboro Man” and Alfonso Hilsaca Eljadue, known as El “Turco Hilsaca.” This has prompted comparisons to the 8000 Process that occurred in the 1990s.

“Here come, of course, different lines of research. For example, where did Mr. Santander López Sierra get 600 million pesos to contribute? What is the origin of that? Is it a tour? Or I also put forward a hypothesis. Or is it a collection between different characters related to Santander López Sierra who gathered to support the campaign? There is a line of investigation, and from that line of investigation, for example, matters such as money laundering that is accompanied by the accusations against Nicolás Petro Burgos can be derived. Actually, the effect of political legitimacy, I repeat, of political legitimacy that it can have on President Petro is undeniable. Now, the judicial issue, the criminal issue, is another matter that, of course, would already be, let’s say, a kind of full illegitimacy. Today there is a political illegitimacy that has implications, for example, in what sense? The discussion of the reforms in the Congress of the republic”, questioned Aurelio Suárez.

The debate has spread to social networks, where many citizens have found parallels with Process 8000, a political scandal that occurred in the 1990s during the presidency of Ernesto Samper, which was also related to illicit funds from drug trafficking.

“It is that this is quite similar to process 8,000 in the steps it has been taking. Remember that process 8,000 began with some audios. Indeed, an audio appeared in which some people spoke and one of them was Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela, in which they announced the donation of money to finance the campaign of the then candidate Ernesto Samper. The audios appeared, just as those of Benedetti or the statement of Day Vázquez appeared here. Later, evidence appears that this money may have entered the campaign and let’s say that we are in the second step, which is the one that Nicolás Petro took yesterday. And then comes the next question of whether or not he knew. Perhaps you remember the famous interview between Mr. Fernando Botero and Yamid Amad, saying that the President of the Republic did know. I remembered yesterday when Nicolás Petro, when the Prosecutor’s Office said what Nicolás Petro had said, that the reaction was similar, because everyone saying: they said they did know, they said now they are going to fall “. Hector Riveros said.

Riveros affirmed that there is still no definitive proof that shows that President Petro was aware of the irregular income of money. However, he stressed that there are two significant differences between the current situation and the incident known as “the 8000.”

“On the other hand, I find two big differences between the 8000 era and today. At the time of 8000, the President of the Republic had a very solid and very large majority in the Congress of the Republic. His party, which was liberal, had 57% of the congressmen, 57%. The absolute majority, the only party of the president, that is to say, it did not need any coalition, no help from anyone outside to have majority support in Congress. The President of the Republic obviously does not have it today. It has the support of 30% of its Historical Pact and of the closest groups that would be unconditional, but there is 70% and of that 70% at least 30% that has been in fluctuations of support and non-support and that I do not doubt in which they would be willing to go against President Petro if evidence appeared that compromised him, let’s say, in an obvious way ”, Riveros explained.

“The second is that, in politics, in political science, it is called, even using half-Marxist expressions, the real factors of power, the institutions that have power beyond politics, especially the economic sectors. The economic sectors aligned themselves in favor of President Samper at that time (…) The economic sectors did everything so that the president did not fall. I wonder now if what are called the real factors of power have any incentive to defend President Petro, because I see those two weaknesses there.” assaulted.

María Consuelo Araujo expressed that at this moment what the country needs is serenity and, above all, to avoid getting ahead of the fair process of an investigation. However, she pointed out that compared to Process 8000, in Petro’s case there is an aggravating circumstance.

“The aggravating factor here is that, in the case of 8000, the informer was a private individual, to put it in some way, the campaign treasurer, Santiago Medina, who, because an offer from an embassy was not met, was full of anger and immediately turns on the fan. Here is the president’s son. We are talking about his most important political heir, because Nicolás Petro has not only exercised politics in the department of Atlántico as a deputy and therefore he must know the responsibilities of any official. That, on the one hand, but on the other hand, as they have said here in various interviews, the president’s brother said, he was extremely active in the campaign. So, trying to undermine Nicolás Petro’s credibility is very difficult, because if the president says I am going to benefit justice for my family, Nicolás is doing it too, he is benefiting justice for his relationship with his father, so there, well, no There is nothing to attack him with.” Araujo pointed out.

Álvaro Forero highlighted the importance of the definitive test that determines if President Petro had knowledge about the entry of illicit money into his campaign, while pointing out that there is still a lot of information to be discovered. He warned of the possibility that the impeachment in Congress could lead to a situation similar to that in countries like Peru and Ecuador.

“There are two things missing in that. One, if Petro invested part of that money in campaign activity expenses that he coordinated, because he had coordination tasks. For example, the Barranquilla launch is said to have been very successful. Or if he turned those sums over to management. It is very different. One money that enters the economic torrent of the campaign and another that some spend in cash. And two, if there is conclusive evidence of this or link to the campaign, it is the saving grace of Nicolás Petro to avoid 10 or 15 years in prison. If Nicolás Petro has no way to prove it, not only will they take away all his benefits and he goes to jail, but they will open a trial for falsehood. But remember that many times in these processes there is evidence that is not conclusive, but it is indication. Let’s see if we get into it. Very surely we are going to end up looking for the queen test, which is if President Petro knew”, asked the panelist.

In addition. Daniel Mejía confessed that Nicolás Petro worked directly in the campaign, so he is not an isolated event.

“The president’s brother was going jail by jail to talk to paramilitaries and collect funds for the campaign. So what Nicolás Petro is saying is not an isolated event. There is also evidence that his brother was collecting money for the campaign. A person also from a very high management position in the campaign, which is Armando Benedetti, spoke of 15 billion that entered the campaign. In other words, they do not want to see this now as an isolated event. And that now comes the natural reaction of the main person involved, who is the President of the Republic, the stage of denialism. They want to hit me, he didn’t say that, etc. And as Nicolás Petro takes out the evidence, the president will have to respond to those tests,” Mejia raised.

For his part, Luis Ernesto Gómez pointed out Petro’s current political weakness compared to what Samper had in his time, and warned about the risks associated with the mobilization of the masses. However, he highlighted some key disparities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

