Petro spoke of a special plan to recover the profitability of coffee growers in Huila

Seeking to improve the living conditions and income of coffee growers in La Plata, Huila, and throughout the country’s coffee region, President Petro announced a plan that aims to increase the profitability of coffee production and provide a greater well-being to the families that dedicate themselves to cultivating the grain.

The special plan contemplates a key strategy: the decrease in the price of fertilizers, one of the fundamental inputs for coffee production. To achieve this purpose, President Petro mentioned that he will work closely with the Governor of Huila, to take advantage of the department’s natural resources and boost the production of biofertilizers.

“With the Governor of Huila, we have to establish a plan so that the phosphates that are extracted in the department can be an input for the production of biofertilizers in the region,” explained the president during his visit to La Plata.

The objective is for these biofertilizers to be cheaper or even subsidized by the Government, which will allow coffee growers to access quality inputs at lower prices, thus increasing the profitability of their crops and improving their quality of life.

This plan will not only benefit coffee growers in Huila, but will also have a positive impact on the coffee-growing regions of Cauca, Nariño and on all the peasant families that are dedicated to coffee production in the country.

Alliance with the peasantry

In the same way, he instructed the Public Force to further deepen the alliance with the civilian population, especially with the peasantry.

“For the National Police and for the Public Force, in general, the Army, in the territory, their priority is the protection of the civilian population,” he said, adding: “Moreover, the alliance with the civilian population.”

In this sense, he considered that what is sought is for the Public Force “to be able to establish a concrete and permanent alliance with the peasantry of Colombia, based on a better life for the peasantry, to enable better incomes for the peasantry, that peasant life and rural areas in Colombia can acquire much more dignity and quality than what it has today”.

