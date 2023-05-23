Petro spoke of the meeting with the commander of the US Southern Command

More than a day after the meeting at the Casa de Nariño between the President of the Republic and General Laura Richardson, commander of the US Southern Command, Gustavo Petro referred to the issues discussed. He would have proposed a new collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking and raised objections to the security warnings for tourists on their trips to the country.

The United States Southern Command noted that “both leaders spoke about regional defense and security collaboration,” without providing further details of the meeting, which did not have a subsequent press conference. Petro, on the other hand, provided more details of the talk he had with General Richardson.

According to the president, “not considering military aid for arms purchases” was raised, which would be his proposal for collaboration between the armed forces in other aspects beyond weapons. Likewise, he discussed “matching the aid from the US Congress with the costs incurred”.

“More is lost in Colombia due to advertisements for […] that tourists do not come than what Congress delivers in contributions. If tourism decreases, the option of cocaine production opens up more,” said President Petro.

This is in reference to the warning from the United States Department of State that in updating the recommendations for its citizens traveling abroad, it pointed out risks associated with social conflicts and kidnappings in Colombia, for which it asked to “reconsider travel plans.” to the country.

In this sense, for the president, aid cannot be based solely on the exchange of arms, but rather direct it to the change that he seeks to give to the security policy to overcome the conflict. “That is why we propose aid in arms and intelligence for the interdiction of drugs. And all the civil aid for agrarian reform,” the president wrote on his social networks.

General Richardson, in an interview with the newspaper El Tiempo, acknowledged close cooperation relations with Colombia to keep “the Western Hemisphere free, safe and prosperous.” She did not provide details of the meeting, but she highlighted the professionalization of the Colombian military as exemplary. “We have a very close security relationship with Colombia,” she said.

The meeting with the commander of the Southern Command of the United States took place just after the extraordinary security council in which, according to what the government later informed, it was decided to suspend the ceasefire with the guerrilla dissident Central General Staff of the Farc. A detail of the president’s agenda that caused discomfort in the direction of that organization in the midst of peace approaches.

“The supposed government of change, which has not been seen more than in speeches and promises, continues in the continuism of assuming North American decisions quickly, as was shown by the presence of the United States Southern Command in the security council of the day of yesterday, May 21, 2023, from which it is concluded to officially and unilaterally break the ceasefire, once again violating the established protocol, ”said the dissident of Iván Mordisco in response to the Government’s decision.

They even made reference to the fleet of black hawk helicopters donated by the United States government in October 2022, after Petro’s first meeting with General Richardson, to whom on that occasion he proposed creating the flotilla to deal with environmental emergencies in the Colombian Amazon.

For the guerrillas, these actions are an “attempt by imperialism to seize the Amazon basin,” as they warned in their statement. However, the coincident clarification of the president indicates that a cooperative relationship is being considered under a new security policy. with Infobae

