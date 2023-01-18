“They are releasing drug traffickers, people who murdered people during the armed conflict, there they and their Justice, in my country if we have sought something it is the independence of the powers of the State (…) total and absolute independence and total respect for the decisions of judges and magistrates,” argued Giammattei.

Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche announced that thewill take legal action against Velásquez for his performance at the helm of Cicig in the case of corruption of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht by allegedly approving anomalous cooperation agreements with two Brazilian executives of the Brazilian construction company in 2017

Velásquez, 67, was head of the Cicig in Guatemala between 2013 and 2017, a period during which he carried out a historic fight against corruption in which dozens of illegal structures operating within government institutions were dismantled.

With information and writing from EFE.