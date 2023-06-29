Petro suspends agenda due to another health loss

A new health breakdown forced President Gustavo Petro to suspend the agenda he had planned this Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada, in La Guajira.

Due to intoxication and medical recommendation, the president did not attend an event and will return to Bogotá.

According to information from the Casa de Nariño, Gustavo Petro would have presented stomach problems, a possible poisoning, while he was at the council of ministers on Wednesday in Riohacha.

For this reason, and on medical recommendation, President Petro chose not to be present at the delivery of land titles to indigenous communities, Kogui and Wayúu, Afro-Colombians and ex-combatants.

Instead, it was Vice President Francia Márquez who led these deliveries, together with the Ministers of Housing and Foreign Relations, and other government officials.

There the land titles were delivered and the return of the Kogui masks that had been delivered a couple of weeks ago to President Petro, in Germany, was made.

The visit

President Gustavo Petro visited La Guajira, which these days is going through a difficult situation due to water shortages and deaths of minors, malnutrition and other factors.

Petro referred during his visit to issues that affect La Guajira, such as the lack and poor quality of water, in addition to poverty.

During the visit that the president was carrying out in this region, it was learned that he suffered food poisoning in poor condition.

However, Petro participated in the signing of the energy transition pact between Wayúu authorities, communities, energy companies, national and local governments.

There, he spoke about what happened to his health and said that “yesterday I got sick, so today I couldn’t be in the bustle of the day. I basically got sick because I ate there in the far north, what we call a mecato, in fact with the water from La Guajira.”

consumption first

The president questioned the health problems that affect the children of Wayuu mothers who must cook with this water, with which they could get sick.

“Many children die not precisely from lack of food, but from lack of quality water,” emphasized Petro.

In this sense, the Head of State denounced that in La Guajira “the greatest potential of water is used in palm crops. Secondly, in energy infrastructure to cool thermoelectric plants; and, the third option is human consumption, which is an injustice”.

He added that “that is what the decrees that my Government will issue to reverse this situation are about: consumption is, first, for human beings.”

For this reason, he emphasized that the national government will issue two separate decrees that force priority use of water in the department of La Guajira for human consumption rather than for irrigating crops or cooling thermoelectric plants, announced Tuesday the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

“The lack of water in the department is dramatic. And that’s why we came to the department: to provide definitive solutions. Here the proper maintenance was not done, projects were superimposed on other old ones and everything left a negative balance. There is more demand for water than what is offered”, lamented the President.

When leading a social dialogue with authorities from the Guajiro municipality, the Head of State recalled that in the peninsula “the greatest potential for water is used in palm crops. Secondly, in energy infrastructure to cool thermoelectric plants; and, the third option is human consumption, which is an injustice”.

“This is what the decrees that my Government will issue to reverse this situation are about: consumption is, first, for human beings,” emphasized the Head of State who arrived at the department the day before along with his entire ministerial team to govern from here all week long.

At the dialogue table, the President lamented the social inequality and poverty in which the majority of the population lives while he invited the inhabitants of this corregimiento to undertake environmental projects, taking advantage of the exceptional conditions of La Guajira.

“As a Wayuu community, I propose that you undertake projects, such as the implementation of solar panels. One hectare of solar panels generates a profit of 500 million pesos per year. As a government we could buy them and you take care of the maintenance”, he added.

The dialogue tables were created by the National Government with the objective of making use of tools to provide structural solutions to the problems of the Wayuu community, in the department, especially in Alta Guajira.

The president and his government officials will hold meetings with the communities of different municipalities of La Guajira.

