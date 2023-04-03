Home News Petro talks about the Bukele Government again
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has harshly criticized the government of El Salvador, referring to a newspaper article entitled ‘How El Salvador disguised the homicide figures to justify the emergency regime’

In his article, Infobae, he points out that the country could have made up the homicide figures to justify the emergency regime. Petro on his Twitter account shared the same and described the fact as a “false positive” that will cause “democratic destruction.”

The news has been answered by deputies related to the Salvadoran government, who have defended the management of President Nayib Bukele and have denied the existence of such makeup in the homicide figures.

However, Petro’s statement has generated an intense debate in networks.

Petro has emphasized the need for more democracy to solve the current problems of humanity and has called for the radicalization of the democratic project.

Deputies respond to Petro:

