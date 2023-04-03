Colombian President Gustavo Petro has harshly criticized the government of El Salvador, referring to a newspaper article entitled ‘How El Salvador disguised the homicide figures to justify the emergency regime’

In his article, Infobae, he points out that the country could have made up the homicide figures to justify the emergency regime. Petro on his Twitter account shared the same and described the fact as a “false positive” that will cause “democratic destruction.”

The news has been answered by deputies related to the Salvadoran government, who have defended the management of President Nayib Bukele and have denied the existence of such makeup in the homicide figures.

Look at this reality of the false positive and the democratic destruction that is that of the human being In my opinion, the way to solve the current problems of humanity is the radicalization of the democratic project. More democracy, not less democracy.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 2, 2023

However, Petro’s statement has generated an intense debate in networks.

Petro has emphasized the need for more democracy to solve the current problems of humanity and has called for the radicalization of the democratic project.

Deputies respond to Petro:

The disapproval of his management by his own Colombian people is evident, for this reason he resorts to attacking another country, he should resolve his internal affairs, which are severe. The obsession of @petrogustavo with the president @nayibbukele It’s remarkable and sick. — Walter Aleman (@WalterAlemanSV) April 2, 2023

In my opinion, a president for whom millions of Colombians voted should be GUARANTEEING ZERO HOMICIDES in Colombia. Petro’s obsession with @nayibbukele it’s sick. Fix your house that we Salvadorans will take care of, THE SALVADORANS. — Raúl Castillo 🇸🇻 (@raulncastillo) April 2, 2023

In my opinion, you should not be commenting on a reality that you do not know.

continue attacking the @nayibbukele it will not make you the leader you frustratingly aspire to be, nor will it give you the popularity you seek. — Alexia Rivas🇸🇻 (@AlexiaRivasG1) April 2, 2023