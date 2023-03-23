Home News Petro to director of the ICBF
Petro to director of the ICBF

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, entrusted the new director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Cáceres Cárdenas, with the task of supervising contractors to ensure that food reaches the country’s children. During the inauguration of the new director, the president emphasized the importance of fighting corruption and the inappropriate management of contractors at the ICBF to ensure that child nutrition is a priority.

In addition, President Petro highlighted the importance of the ICBF as a promoter of the country’s agri-food production, as long as the necessary protocols and requirements are established to guarantee the quality of food for hungry children.

The president also pointed out that public policy regarding children has been “poor and miserable” and that it is necessary to have the necessary resources to care for the country’s girls and boys. For this reason, he proposed reorganizing the ICBF so that it focuses on early childhood care and prioritizes the national and universal preschool system.

Petro affirmed that to achieve this purpose it is necessary to reform the General System of Participations (SGP), a project that is expected to be presented next semester and that includes the obligation that public investment in education contemplate the three years of preschool, integrating nutrition and education for all children in Colombia.

