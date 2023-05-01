Petro urged new ministers to fight hard for reforms

After taking possession of the seven new ministers, the ones he appointed last week due to the refusal of the coalition parties to support the health reform that he presented without any type of change, President Gustavo Petro addressed the cabinet meeting in the Casa de Nariño to remind them of their priorities, with a speech focused on “freedom” and against “the elites”.

“Wherever we walk we can realize a growing inequality. Thus, our people do not have freedom because their basic needs continue to be unsatisfied”, stated President Petro.

He added that “a progressive government has the obligation to advance in freedoms, that is the essence of democracy and in my opinion, it is the essence of the human being.”

After making a historical account, the head of state maintained that “land is only had to have it, without producing, so the law builds roads to expropriate it. But those paths have not been fulfilled in Colombia”.

Along these lines, he added that “currently, in the international situation, not letting fertile land produce food is a crime against humanity.”

And, in a direct message to the new Minister of Agriculture, he pointed out: “from that ministry we expect the deepest possible reform so that the peasantry has access to land… That is called satisfying needs and, therefore, giving freedom” and he emphasized that ” no one can claim to achieve peace without changing this inequality in land tenure”.

He assured that he is not talking about expropriation, but the Colombian State will buy land to carry out this agrarian reform, of which he said “it is one of the most important, it is fundamental.”

At the end of his speech, he wished “good wind and good seas” to his government team, reminding them that “we are heading towards a tough battle”.