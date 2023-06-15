Petro urges Colombians in Germany to return and work for the country

practitioner.nicolas



June 15, 2023 – 1:08 PM

An invitation to return to the country and make available to the Homeland the knowledge acquired to work in the production and export of green hydrogen that faces the global climate crisis, President Gustavo Petro formulated on Thursday, during a meeting with compatriots residing in Germany.

“My invitation is to return to the Homeland. We must return, because this is a moment in which Colombia needs you to gather the strength of its communities, with all its potential, around these issues of clean energy production, decarbonization, so that we can contribute to the world,” he said. the Head of State in Berlin.

During the first event of his three-day visit to Germany, the president stressed the importance of negotiating an agreement with the German government for the production of green hydrogen in Colombia and its export to other countries, which requires investments between 5,000 and 6,000 million Dollars.

“With the climate crisis, if we want to continue living on the planet, it is time for change. And Europe no longer guides that change, as centuries ago. It is Latin America that begins to lead it. And Colombia plays a fundamental role. Our country has exceptional conditions to produce clean energy”, highlighted Petro.

The President also referred to the importance that the Amazon jungle plays in facing the global climate crisis of which, he said, “is the life of humanity.”

“Today we have a geopolitical importance that is even greater, because if we measure the potential of its waters, its suns, its winds, it turns out that there is no region in the world that can generate more clean energy, that is, coexistence with life of humanity, than our region. That is how important we are, and with that importance we have to be looked at now, ”he stressed.

An alliance, a partnership, is needed between the Colombian State and the German State, to produce green hydrogen. If it is not possible, it will be up to us alone. And we will.

During the visit to Germany, President Petro will meet with the president of the European nation, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz; and, with directors of Parliament, to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The President will also have a meeting with presidents of gas production, energy, infrastructure, steel, telecommunications and other areas, convened by the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI, for its acronym in German).