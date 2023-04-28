Petro urges the country to accelerate the production of clean energy

President Gustavo Petro called on the country on Thursday to accelerate the production of clean energy and in this sense take advantage of the potential of the sun and the wind in the department of La Guajira, in order to move quickly “towards the decarbonization of the economy ”.

The statement was made by the Head of State during the closing ceremony of the 6th Latam Renewables Meeting and Fair, which took place at the Caribbean Events Center, Puerta de Oro, in the capital of the department of Atlántico.

In that space, he explained that in the country’s power generation system, thermoelectric plants produce six gigabytes and that to advance in the energy transition it is necessary to replace that capacity with clean energy.

“If we want to make an energy transition, we have to look at at least two numerical factors. The six gigabytes of electricity generation capacity, which are thermos, should be transformed now. A transformation plan for four or five years maximum. But the growth in demand means that we have to have exclusively clean supply growth. So, it is no longer six gigabytes, but eight gigabytes of new clean energy in four years,” he said.

In this sense, the President asserted that the country should set its sights on the department of La Guajira, which has great potential for the production of solar and wind energy.

“Science says that where the most sun falls per year is La Guajira. Paradoxically, in a strange combination, where the second place in the world where the winds are fast and permanent, a basic condition for the most efficient wind energy. In other words, sun and wind in La Guajira, one of the most prodigious places in the world to generate clean energy. There, only with clean energy, 25 more gigabytes could be produced ”, he highlighted.

Finally, he added that through this energy generation mechanism, costs for users are lowered.