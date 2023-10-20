Petro urges to collect rainwater due to threat of El Niño

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, called on the population, especially those on the Caribbean coast, to collect “all the rainwater they can,” due to the threat that the country will receive the climate phenomenon. Niño, with “high probability” of extending until May 2024.

“Again I repeat: The Caribbean population and the entire country in general must collect all the rainwater they can,” Petro expressed through the X social network.

The president ordered the repeal of “all regulations contrary to the use of solar panels in Colombia” and called on the mayors of the 250 municipalities that are under “water stress” to organize common areas in which “jagüeyes” (wells to store water) for public use, like the more than 1,000 that your Government has placed in La Guajira and that have served to collect about 100,000 liters of the liquid.

Citizen organization

Petro indicated that the climate phenomena caused “by the intense use of oil and coal consumption” in the world, “have very high unpredictability”, which is why he considers that “citizen organization is essential” to overcome the crisis.

“We ask the community action boards and popular organizations to meet to establish food supply and construction plans for energy communities in their territories,” he said.

He also asked to prioritize groundwater studies in the country and minimize the use of drinking water in irrigation and cleaning activities.

«Unfortunately Colombia has a low level of study of its groundwater. That deficiency must end. Every local and national government must understand that it is much more important to know if we have water reserves in the subsoil. Let’s prioritize water studies in Colombia,” he said.

The Colombian president, who defended the use of probability statistics to take measures, announced that he will dialogue with the neighboring governments of Ecuador and Venezuela “to eliminate all energy risks and coordinate actions against the drought.” With RT

