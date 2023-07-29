Petro wants to buy coca plantations to produce fertilizers – Diario La Hora

Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro spoke of a new initiative to combat drug trafficking.

COLOMBIA. – That coca leaf is used to produce carbon-free fertilizers and, even, that the Government can comprar these crops, is the latest proposal from the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro.

This was expressed on July 28, 2023, during his visit to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (north), where he presented the strategy ‘Fabric of Peace’a support program for the construction of peace based on training and research coordinated with the Indigenous villages on the ancestral use of the coca leaf, promoted by the National Learning Service (SENA) with the support of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

“The Government proposes at the national level, in the regions of greatest production of coca leaf, used in another way, set up factories to buy that coca leaf and turn it into compost without carbon. Decarbonized compost,” Petro said.

The Colombian ruler explained that the indigenous communities could help in this effort, being partners also of a great mass production. “So, here the word science appears. It has to fertilize the same as the other dirty compost, it has to be either at the same price or cheaper, and it has to have the possibility of being produced in the same quantity or in a greater quantity than the dirty compost.”

Petro assured that in this way resources can be obtained to expand “the vital spaces of culture, that is, the spaces of the earth.”

“So, I propose to SENA to see if with the Government we can put these industrial complexes of cooperatives, indigenous peoples and neighbors, based on use the coca leaf in a different way, which is to produce fertilizer for food in Colombia, zero carbon, that is, in the conditions that are needed in the 21st century,” he said.

Similarly, Petro stated that “now it is about seeing how those indigenous communities that today live in many parts of the national territory, under fear, under death, under murder, under slaughter, precisely because that coca leaf is used in another way, it could return to a use that does not cause death. That is peace. Substitute one economy for another.

Petro concluded that now what follows is how the Arhuaco people and the indigenous peoples of Colombia “teach the country a different way of using the coca leaf, not the one who has built a society to kill each other, but the one that has built a society to dialogue with each other and dialogue with nature ».

On the other hand, Petro called for the union of the indigenous peoples of that region of the country to defend the territory and not give way to the violent. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

