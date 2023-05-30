Petro warns of a soft blow against the Historical Pact

President Gustavo Petro made a serious statement through his social networks. He denounced an alleged “soft coup” against his political project of the Historical Pact due to the suspensions against congressmen of that bench due to decisions of other institutions.

“By the way [¿]Have you noticed that they are taking away the votes of the congressmen of the Historical Pact by suspending them with administrative orders? In other words, they are de facto changing the political representation in Congress that the people elected. They took away from the Pact the presidency of Congress and now its votes. It is the soft blow,” said the president.

Petro made reference to the decision of the Council of State that suspended the election of Roy Barreras due to double militancy. He held the presidency of the Senate during the first legislature and had become a key player in carrying out the reforms of the national government.

That was the second decision against a congressman from the coalition that Petro formed to reach the Presidency. The first was César Pachón, also suspended by the Council of State for double militancy, who had warned of a risk due to a precedent due to that decision that put more members of the bench at risk.

That same corporation dismissed the complaint that had been filed in the same sense against Senator Wilson Arias, of the Polo Democrático, for which reason he left his seat firm. “The enemies of our work are not always successful, sometimes they are, but it is temporary…” Barreras said in response to the decision of his benchmate.

Another of the senators sanctioned was Álex Flórez, against whom the Attorney General’s Office ordered suspension and disqualification for eight months because he slandered three police officers in Cartagena. The decision is not firm because the Council of State must first rule on it.

Petro has maintained that only criminal judges can affect political rights and punish publicly elected officials, as a result of the Inter-American Court ruling in his favor after being dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office. In this sense, he points out that administrative decisions in this sense would go against the American Convention.

The Historical Pact, by itself, does not have guaranteed majorities in the Congress of the Republic, so each vote of its members has become crucial after the government coalition with the Conservative and La U parties disintegrated.

Petro’s trill came in response to an interview by former President Iván Duque in Bocas magazine in which he compared the president to an “emperor” and invited him to be a symbol of unity and not division. “That implies knowing how to negotiate and knowing how to give in, not impose, accept what happens in Congress, which was also legitimately elected and whose function is to counterbalance the Executive,” Duque said.

The reactions

The president’s message quickly generated responses on social networks, mainly from the opposition, who considered his statements “alarming”. “New attack by @petrogustavo on the independence of powers. Faced with rulings that are adverse to his political group, he affirms that the Council of State is carrying out a “soft coup”, “said representative Andrés Forero.

“It is very serious that the president says that it is because the Council of State is giving him a “soft coup” for making decisions in accordance with the law,” said Senator Paloma Valencia, of the opposition Democratic Center party.

“President @petrogustavo, are you accusing the @consejodeestado (State Council) of participating in a conspiracy against your political project, called the Historical Pact? It would be important for him to present the evidence of such a statement,” wrote former councilor Carlos Fernando Galán. with Infobae

