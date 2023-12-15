Petro warns of ‘genocide’ in Gaza and asks Biden for quick action

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, affirmed this Thursday that his American counterpart, Joe Biden, must act quickly to avoid more deaths in the Gaza Strip where he claims that a “genocide” is being committed, referring to Israel’s attacks.

“President Biden must act quickly to stop the genocide in Gaza. His point is true: the Israeli people must change their current government and pave the way for a definitive peace that is based on the existence of two sovereign States“, Petro stated in his X account.

Petro, who is an advocate for the Palestinian cause, made the claim while commenting on a news story about a vigil outside the White House by Biden administration officials calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The US president said Tuesday at a private event in Washington to raise money for his re-election campaign that Israel is losing international support over the “indiscriminate bombings” in Gaza and said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should change government.

These statements were qualified the next day by the spokesman for the White House Security Council, John Kirby, who pointed out that Biden “expressed concern that we continue to see civilian casualties in Gaza.”

