Petro warns of suicide attempts on unreleased peace spokesmen

One of the criticisms that has been leveled at the Government of Gustavo Petro is the implementation of the total peace plan in Colombiabecause it has been seen that several people prosecuted have been released, in order for them to become peace managers.

However, not all the spokespersons have been released, due to various legal and political obstacles that have slowed down the development of this commitment by President Petro. The foregoing has been involved in a controversial environment and a high volume of criticism of the Government.

Even the Minister of the Interior recently spoke about it in defense of this commitment to total peace. “If we do not ‘demonize’ what is to be achieved with the total peace plan, violence in Colombia will continue to be generated and this will cause criminal structures to remain open in our country”commented Alfonso Prada, Miniinterior.

The president, Gustavo Petro, spoke in the last few hours regarding the situation of the unreleased spokesmen for peace, who apparently have been seriously affected due to the halting of this process.

“There are already three suicide attempts by young people who have been denied their freedom due to pressure from the administrative authorities on the judges. It is very unfortunate. We will go to Congress with an urgent message to protect the judges who help achieve social peace” the president said in a tweet.

