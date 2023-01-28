President Petro said yesterday that, based on article 370 of the Constitution and article 68 of Law 142 of 1994, he will retake control of the general policies for the administration of public services, which the country’s presidency had delegated to the regulatory commissions.

The president’s decision arises from what was promised to mitigate the price of public services, especially energy, as a measure to mitigate the increase in prices in the pockets of Colombians during the onslaught of punishing inflation.

What the experts say

The voices of unions, political opponents, economists and academics are divided and did not wait. In the case of Pereira, an attempt was made to obtain the position of the managers of Energy of Pereira and Aguas y Aguas, but from both communications departments they responded in almost the same way. In Aguas they said that the issue is being analyzed within the Company to issue a statement and that is why they could not share anything else. From Energy they explained that this issue is being handled by the president of Andesco at the national level, because the issue is not only about energy, it is about all public services.

Before these answers, the question was directed to the academy and from the UTP, the dean of Engineering Alexander Molina-Cabrera, on the question of whether the president’s announcement about assuming directly in the regulation of public services, in the future may go against of economic equilibrium responded:

“Although it is presented as a dictatorial decision, it is not, since the regulation of electricity and other energy prices is regulated by the CREG, which is a dependency attached to the Ministry and in turn dependent on government and executive policy, therefore of Presidency. In the energy market, control and regulation falls on the State and the government since there are asymmetries between large multinational companies and a small user without full and vulnerable information: this is what must be rescued”.

Molina-Cabrera also explained that the measures are proposed by the Petro Presidency in order to solve a current inconsistency in the market. “At this moment, more energy suppliers have entered, much more renewable energy, a lot of technology, heavy rains, and even so, energy prices have never dropped. These high energy costs in some companies in the coffee region can exceed 40% of the total cost of the product, which affects productivity, efficiency, job creation and competitiveness”.

and ended with the fact that this is what must be corrected and since there are commissioners in the CREG who are opposed to this approach, then the president takes measures of this type that allow improving the conditions for industries, the population and businesses in the country.

Economist Julio César Leal was asked about what the presidential decision could bring to the future for companies: “He is going to end them, it is like intervening himself, unless they are privatized, but they are all state, municipal or departmental. He is going to intervene because everything is nonsense, the problem is how he is going to do it, that he does not do it badly, who takes responsibility and how to correct the problems that exist, what impact does it have, is there a plan?

Is it an unconstitutional decision?

Faced with the uproar, the Superintendence of Residential Public Services clarified that the president is empowered to resume functions of the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation, and Energy and Gas regulation commissions.

In a concept signed by the superintendent, Dagoberto Quiroga, on the constitutional and legal powers for the direct assumption of tariff regulation powers, it indicates: “The President of the Republic can assume directly via decree and, in a completely constitutional and with all the legal protection, the competition to regulate the tariffs in matters of home public services in order to reduce costs with a direct impact on citizens with greater equity and under the vision of regulated competition, under the protection of numerals 11 and 22 of article 189 and articles 211, 365 and 370 of the Political Constitution and articles 68 and 124 to 127 of Law 142 of 1994”.

The Super report ends with the fact that it is the first time that a government resumes, temporarily, the functions delegated to the commissions for the regulation of Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation, and Energy and Gas through decrees 1524 and 2253 of 1994, which indicate In addition, whoever acts as president may amend or revoke the acts or resolutions issued by the delegates.