President Gustavo Petro announced that he will assume control of the public services regulatory commissions, as part of the government’s initiative to curb the cost of living in the country.

During his meeting with the leaders of community action boards in Duitama, Boyacá, the president announced that he had decided not to designate anyone in his administration for this task: “This president has decided not to delegate his functions to the commissions for the regulation of public servicesat least for a time”.

“Then I am going to assume control of the general policies of administration of public services in Colombia directly and personally based on what the law says: First the general interest and that of the user,” he said.

It may interest you: Underground subway between streets 72 and 100 would segregate socially: Petro

He added that “the President of the Republic, not Congress, not the minister, the Public Force, not the mayor, not the governor, but the President of the Republic by constitutional order has the power to generate general administration policies and Efficiency control of home public services that are water, electricity”.

According to Petro, he can assume said control because article 370 of the Political Constitution allows it, which says that ““It corresponds to the President of the Republic to indicate, subject to the law, the general policies of administration and control of efficiency of public residential services. and exercise, through the Superintendence of Residential Public Services, the control, inspection and surveillance of the entities that provide them”.

It should be remembered that one of the objectives of the current government was not to increase the prices of energy rates, something that the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, achieved in mid-October with the signing of an agreement with 82 service providers.