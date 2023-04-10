In the midst of the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims, President Gustavo Petro agreed to meet with the former paramilitary chiefs who have completed their sentences and who have expressed their willingness to be part of peace.

The president said that it is necessary for the government and legal beneficiaries to meet to establish what happened to the assets, the law, and the peace process that was “truncated.”

“You have to do a kind of final phase of the justice and peace law, the former paramilitary chiefs who have passed their sentences today say publicly that they would be willing to meet with me, I think that this meeting should take place, it is necessary that the government and beneficiaries legal representatives of the justice and peace law meet to see what happened to the assets, what happened to the law,” said the president.

To this he added; “We must assess to what extent that peace process was truncated and can end and settle, to what extent we can make an inventory of assets that were actually purchased by the National Land Agency for agrarian reform, represent significant money in the records of the unit of victims and the rate of monetization and real compensation to the victims in Colombia is increased”.

questions

The president questioned whether the assets handed over by the paramilitaries are in the hands of the state: “I have observed how many of the famous paramilitary farms in Urabá are now occupied either by paramilitary front men or by the Clan del Golfo.”

For this reason, he assured that the justice and peace process must be put in ‘black and white’ “this law is still in force, we are studying it to see if it can continue to be used in these organizations that can repair victims, tell the truth and in return receive a legal benefit”

On the other hand, the government yesterday endorsed the commitment to the reparation process for the victims of the armed conflict while inviting them to become a great social movement for peace, during the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the victims.

“The victims in Colombia number in the millions. If those millions of people could organize themselves, we could have the first social movement in Colombia whose objective is to achieve peace. It seems fundamental to me that the organizations of victims, of all kinds, of any origin, become a Social Movement for Peace”, he mentioned.

In a dialogue with survivors of the conflict, coordinated by the Unit for Attention and Reparation to Victims, the President emphasized that his Government is committed to complying with the Peace Agreement with the former Farc-EP guerrilla, which ordered Comprehensive reparation to the victims.

Reparation to victims

“The greatest demand for you is that there are no more victims and that their number does not continue to grow. In this, my Government is going to help as much as possible, in advancing in the reparation, so that their grandchildren are not the ones who receive (the compensation); He wants to help the Memory Center really be that, so that the victims’ associations can be that great movement and speed up the land adjudication processes,” he emphasized.

Regarding this point, he also stressed that the number of Land Restitution judges currently working in Colombia is insufficient and that, consequently, the adjudication processes take a long time to be resolved. “The rulings are slow because the number of judges is insufficient. We must increase the number of land judges”.

“If based on the experience of the land restitution judges, from the delays that these processes have in several regions, we should make a great effort with the judiciary, now that a budget addition is added, so that many more are created. land judges; men and women who welcome not only this issue of land restitution, but in general the entire conflict over land in Colombia”, he expressed.

Finally, in the same way, he announced the importance of the figure of the ‘Peace Police’. “We have seen that when land is restored, the danger in the areas remains. I have asked the Police to build the ‘Peace Police’, so that it has a number of troops large enough to take care of the land restitution points, the Agrarian Reform points, the housing and agrarian life points of the ex-combatants who sign the peace”, he specified.