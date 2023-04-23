Home » Petro will meet with Venezuelan opposition prior to international summit
Petro will meet with Venezuelan opposition prior to international summit

by admin
After President Gustavo Petro returned to Colombia after a US tour, The Colombian president will meet this Saturday with the Democratic Unitary Platform of Venezuela, opposition to the government of Nicolás Maduro, to initiate dialogues that allow the crisis in the neighboring country to de-escalate.

As reported by Casa de Nariño, the meeting will take place at 7 pm at the Hato Grande Treasury and will be attended by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

In addition, On behalf of the Democratic Unitary Platform of Venezuela, there will be the coordinator of the Unitary Platform delegation, Gerardo Blyde; along with Claudia Nikken, Thomas Guanipa, Stalin Gonzalez, Luis Aquiles Moreno, Luis Emilio Rondon, Alejandro Mora and Roberto Enriquez.

