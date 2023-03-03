The Council of State provisionally suspended Decree 227 of 2023 and says that the President of the Republic could not resume functions that are not within his competence.

The decree by which President Gustavo Petro Urrego would lower the rates of the energy service, was knocked down by that high Court, which means a severe setback for the Government “of Change”.

According to the statement from the Council of State, on the occasion of the lawsuit filed, in exercise of the means of nullity control, by citizens and lawyers Julián David Solorza Martínez and Lucas Arboleda Henao, who requested that the urgent precautionary measure be adopted consisting of the provisional suspension of the legal effects of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023 “By which some of the Presidential functions of a regulatory nature in the field of residential public services are resumed and other provisions are issued.”

The precautionary measure, in accordance with article 229 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation, proceeds at the request of the party, whenever it is necessary to protect and provisionally guarantee the object of the process and the effectiveness of the sentence. The decree of this, as an “urgent” measure, that is, cannot be postponed, proceeds without prior notification to the defendant.

The State Councilor in charge of conducting the process, Roberto Serrato Valdés, member of the First Section of the Corporation, by order of March 2, 2023, agreed to the decree of the precautionary measure requested by the plaintiffs, after considering that This could not be postponed due to the temporality (three months) of the administrative decision on control. The immediate suspension of the effects of the accused act, thus decreed, prevents the President of the Republic from assuming the functions assigned to the commissions for the regulation of residential public services, referred to in Laws 142 and 143 of 1994 and other concordant regulations.

There were two arguments on which the provisional suspension decision of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023 was based:

In the first place, it was found that the duty to publish the draft regulatory administrative act sued for the term of fifteen (15) indicated by the applicable regulations was omitted and, in addition, the reason for which was arranged to reduce to just two days the possibility for the general public and interest groups, in particular, to participate in the normative production process, through opinions, suggestions or alternative proposals regarding the regulation project which later gave rise to the issuance of decree 227.

As indicated by the decision, in the memorandum justifying the draft regulation it was only stated that “this draft decree will be published for a period of two (2) days, taking into account that it is about resuming the regulatory competence in charge of the President of the Republic”, support that does not comply with the duty to justify adequately and reinforced the reason for which the publicity of the regulatory project was limited, as well as the restriction of the right to citizen participation in the stage prior to the issuance of the administrative decision, which led to the violation of the principles of transparency and publicity of administrative action referred to in Law 1437 of 2011.

Secondly, the Firm considered that the accused act manifestly transgressed the norms invoked by the plaintiffs in the claim brief and in the precautionary request, since the The function of regulating the tariff regime for public services was assigned by the Constituent directly and expressly to the commissions for the regulation of public services, so the President of the Republic could not resume functions that are not within his competence.

The decision indicates that the constitutional norm, already analyzed by the Council of State and by the Constitutional Court in multiple decisions, among which judgments c-272 of 1998, C-041 and C-050 of 2003 stand out, expressly provides that the law will establish the competences and responsibilities related to the provision of residential public services, as well as the rate regime (article 367); while article 370 of the same constitution attributes to the President of the Republic the adoption of the general policies of administration and control of the efficiency of residential public services and the exercise of control, inspection and surveillance of the entities that provide them. , this being a different function from that associated with setting the tariff system.