President Gustavo Petro stated that he respects the decision of magistrate Serrato, but: “we will use all the legal resources available to us before the Council of State.”

State Counselor Roberto Serrato Valdés, member of the First Section of the Corporation, reported on the provisional suspension of the legal effects of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023 “By which some of the Presidential functions of a regulatory nature are resumed in matter of home public services and other provisions are issued.

The decision to provisionally suspend Decree 227 of February 16, 2023 is based on two arguments. In the first place, it was found that the duty to publish the draft regulatory administrative act demanded for the term of fifteen days indicated by the applicable regulations was omitted. Secondly, the Firm considered that the accused act manifestly transgressed the norms invoked by the plaintiffs, since the function of regulating the tariff regime for public services was directly and expressly assigned to the commissions for the regulation of public services.

Given the decision, President Gustavo Petro spoke today through his Twitter account: “My government will respect, as is the basic rule of law, the decision of magistrate Serrato to suspend my constitutional functions regarding public services. However, we will use all the legal resources available to us before the Council of State”.