In the last few hours, the request for former senator Aída Merlanowho asks for her return to Colombia in order to respond to justice for the crimes for which she is accused of electoral fraud.

In the middle of his passage through Europe, from Toulouse, France, it was confirmed that President Gustavo Petro would be willing to carry out the processes to carry out the extradition from Merlano to Colombia.

“Today I read the request made by the press by Mrs. Aida Merlano, former senator, about her request to be extradited to Colombia, her return to Colombia. Undoubtedly we are willing to request extradition.”Petro said.

The former congresswoman recently had a hearing in which she gave details of her time in Venezuela and about the responsibilities that another well-known figure in Colombian politics would have and who would have been her political godfather.

The hearing that took place for seven hours left some open points about the people who were involved in the crimes related to the inconsistencies in electoral issues. At first, the former senator involved Julio Gerlein, but after the defense of the man pointed out her relationship with the businessman and the money with which she would have financed her campaign to reach the Legislature.

It was at that moment that Merlano took the opportunity to send a request to President Gustavo Petro who asks for his extradition to Colombiathis according to the woman, to respond to justice for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, corruption of the voter and violation of the limits in electoral campaigns, adding to this her escape while she was detained in Colombia.

“To demand that President Gustavo Petro demand my extradition to the country where I want to go to show my face and then ask what my situation is, I am in conditions that are not favorable. I do want to return to my country to show them that I do want to face justice and also assume all the legal processes that I have in progress,” said the former senator.