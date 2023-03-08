PRESENT

The public company Petroecuador lifted the declaration of Force Majeure that governed its activities. The decision was made after normalizing the operations of the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE) and the Shushufindi-Quito Polyduct. In this sense, the company continues with the process of progressive reactivation of its operational and production activities in its oil fields, located in the Amazon. This, after the collapse of the bridge over the Marker River, in Napo.

María Elisa Soledispa, general manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, said that it is expected in the next few days to reach the production levels reached before the suspension of pumping; as well as resuming crude oil exports to the international market. “To date, it has more than 95% of its production, 373,877 barrels of oil equivalent per day.”

Until this Monday, March 6, 2023, 1,643 wells were turned on without problems. 25 more could not be started so they will need an overhaul. In addition, they are associated with 4,200 barrels of oil per day.

Before turning on the wells, preventive and corrective work was carried out for the maintenance of production, electronic equipment and others.

In Auca, Block 60, for example, work was done on the assembly of STP downspouts; inspection of insulators, disconnectors and guard wire, change of insulators, guard wire, disconnectors; fan system maintenance, circuit breakers; among others.

In the case of Cononaco, Block 61, the change of batteries and fuses, maintenance of 15kV cable terminal points and 13.8kV SWGR were carried out. And, in Yuca, the adjustment of power and control cables, cleaning of insulators, purging of gases, assembly of lightning rods as part of the maintenance of the 5MVA transformer and the repair of the Skit of five chemical pumps due to recurring failures.