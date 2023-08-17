Petrol price increase, Jamaat-e-Islami announced nationwide protest on Friday

May the nation stand up against oppression and be a part of Jamaat-e-Islami’s peaceful protest, file photo

Wednesday August 16, 2023, 5:49 PM

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday announced a nationwide protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq says that the caretaker government has confirmed the cruel actions of the previous governments, the increase in the price of petrol by 20 rupees per liter is the end of cruelty on the poor people.

He said that the rulers are squeezing the blood of the people on the request of the IMF, they should have mercy on the condition of the people and the caretaker government should give relief to the people.

Jamaat-e-Islami said that the nation should stand up against oppression and be part of the peaceful protest of Jamaat-e-Islami.

