Petronio Álvarez at full speed

In Santiago de Cali, the marimbas sound again, the drums beat, lullabies and currulaos delight, mixing joy, merriment and applause, because from August 16 to 21, at the “Alberto Galindo” Sports Unit, More than forty thousand people will gather to enjoy the Legacy of the Casa Grande del Pacífico, in this twenty-seventh version with a rich program: lullabies, drums, lunadas, urambas, traditional kitchens, mecatos, native drinks, aesthetics and the pedagogical quilombo.

This festival, which is already part of the nation’s cultural heritage, is held in homage to the memory of Patricio Romano Petronio Álvarez Quintero, “El Cuco”, composer of “Mi Buenaventura”, a joyous currulao considered the official hymn of the Pacific Coast.

“El Cuco” was a well-deserved nickname that he was given since that time when he was traveling to Buenaventura and when two rails had been stolen from the railway line, he skillfully managed to save the machine from rolling into an abyss.

Adults also remember Petronio as “The Troubadour Machinist”, because while he drove the locomotives and got ready to stop at the stations, he would cheer up the passengers with songs.

Petronio Álvarez was born in Buenaventura on October 1, 1914. Retired from the National Railways, he settled in Santiago de Cali, where he died on December 10, 1966.

my good fortune

The famous currulao “Mi Buenaventura” is now 92 years old and has been performed in more than fifty versions by orchestras and groups, but there are many other songs composed by Petronio Álvarez, several of them appropriated by usurpers because they were not registered. . There are many anecdotes that are told by oral tradition about “El Cuco”.

They remember Petronio as a hyperactive fatherless child who, to help his mother, from the age of twelve went out in the afternoons near the railway station with his basket offering cambray empanadas. He walked the main streets of the port until he reached the El Piñal bridge.

“In 1931 Petronio was at the end of the corridor, at Mama Juana’s house, with his guitar contemplating the morning. It had rained a lot that night and the day looked resplendent – narrated his daughter Juana Francisca Álvarez – With his eagerness to perfect himself in the handling of the guitar, Cuco was looking for one tone and another, because Rafael Quintero, a musician who at that time wanted to his sister Josefa always told him that the guitar delivered the tones; that he only consisted of looking for them. Petronio, then, began to hum: Beautiful sea port / my Bonaventure / where he always breathes in / the pure breeze… / ”.

The very unworthy

Another of his facets was having been a mischievous, happy and playful child who collaborated as an altar boy for Father Bejarano.

From the time of that office, Petronio wrote the song “Bochinche en el cielo”.

“The overalls” is another topic, this one about the mayor who ordered the braceros on the pier to be uniformed.

Petronio Álvarez is credited with authoring “La muy indigna”, a popular theme in the 1970s and which was composed by L. Garcés, among the fourteen danceable cannon shots.

Cuco wrote La muy indigna, in 1945, and his imagination exaggerated so much about that unfaithful woman who did not even escape the town priest.

His brother Flavio remembers that “one afternoon when he was a child, he was playing in front of the house when Father Bejarano’s sacristan went looking for Mama Juana, because the priest needed to talk to her.

When she returned from church, her children asked her what the priest wanted and she replied that the priest told her that the part that names the priest should be removed from the song La muy indigna, by Petronio, because people may believe it to be true. .

Petronius, who was rebellious and never listened to suggestions, continued to sing his song.

At that time, L. Garcés, a family friend, went out to sing with Cuco. He learned the subject and without his consent he recorded it in Medellín, claiming himself as the author”.

invited groups

The first version of the Petronio Álvarez Festival was made in 1997, a project bequeathed by the researcher and academic Germán Patiño Ossa, when he served in the Department’s Cultural Management, brought together some ten thousand lovers of this music for three days at the Al Aire theater Free The Crystals.

But as the festival grew in each version, there was a need to find a larger space for it.

It was done on the Pan-American courts, but due to the revelry of the assistance, some neighbors protected it from being repeated in that place.

For some years now, the Petronio Álvarez Festival has appropriated the Alberto Galindo Sports Unit, where “La Ciudadela Petronio Álvarez” is conditioned and built for five days.

In this twenty-seventh version, the organizers present a luxurious list of invited groups, native and international: Son Bacoso, Herencia de los Ríos, Proyecto Uramba, La Jagua, Rancho Aparte (Chocó), Bing Band Quinta Corchea, Grupo Bahía (El Pacífico and Cali), International Ensemble, Hot8 Brass Band (New Orleans, USA), Ganbé Brass Band (Benin, Africa), Urban Ensemble, Pacific Voices and Faces Esteban Copete Ensemble.

Another important part of the festival is represented in the “Germán Patino” Pedagogical Quilombo, which on alternating stages, during the five days programs educational concerts, Radio workshops: sound training laboratory, Luthería workshops, talks, Marimbiadas and Cantos de Agua.

La Juntanza is the organization of the Pacific Kitchen, led by Maura de Caldas, Elsys Valencia, Florisalba Mosquera, Lina Vanesa Colmenares, Rey Guerrero and Rosa Salguero.

