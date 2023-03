The state-owned Petropar, through its president, Pedro Román, announced that starting next week the price of gasoline and diesel will drop, as a promotion for Easter. This is a reduction of G. 400.

The discount will be valid from March 31 and will be extended until April 9 in all the service stations of the state oil company.

Likewise, Román indicated that Petropar “is evaluating” that the decline continues, after the next items, which they will acquire in April.