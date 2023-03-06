Juan Fernando Petro broke his silence in the face of the different accusations that have been made against him for allegedly negotiating ‘quotas’ for the peace project of the Government of his brother President Gustavo Petro with convicted drug traffickers in exchange for gifts.

Through a press release, Juan Fernando assured that there is a political interest to affect the current Government through him. Similarly, he indicated that for some time he has been doing silent work in the most remote territories to contribute to the peace process.

“I have carried out silent work throughout remote territories, in the midst of communities, which has never involved offering benefits to convicts in exchange for gifts. This has undoubtedly led to the emergence of malicious joint ventures, such as the of the misnamed ‘Pillory Pact’, already clarified, as well as of a certain law office that manages benefits for drug traffickers, which time I supposedly direct, it is the political interest to affect, through me, and as a carambola effect , to the current Government. Undoubtedly, working for peace and touches complex edges that sooner or later leave consequences and effects that society will interpret in another way”

It should be remembered that it was the President of the Republic himself, who asked the Prosecutor’s Office to initiate investigations against his brother and son Nicolás Petro for alleged irregularities in their actions.

Given this action, Juan Fernando Petro stated that he requests “that they value as genuine his principles of honest man who, as no other president in the history of our country has ever done, faced with the slightest conjecture, which he calls rumors, decides without any consideration to place his own to suffer this public ridicule “.

Petro ended by indicating that his patrimonial well-being with a tendency to deteriorate, are under public scrutiny, at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

It is important to mention that Nicolás Petro is being investigated for allegedly having received illicit money for the presidential campaign of the current Head of State, as well as investigating alleged influence peddling within the ministries and administrative departments.