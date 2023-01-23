Home News Petro’s conclusions after meeting with ministers in Nariño
Petro’s conclusions after meeting with ministers in Nariño

The department of Nariño has been one of the most affected as a consequence of the intense rains that have occurred in several regions of the country, therefore, the complications in terms of mobility in that region have been a challenge for the administrations, for which the National Government held an extraordinary council of ministers in Ipiales, Nariño to resolve the situation.

After the meeting between the ministers and President Gustavo Petro began, the president referred to the conclusions reached to resolve the difficult situation not only in that department but also in other regions affected by the rains.

In the first instance, the president affirmed that in the short term he hopes that alternative roads can be opened that are under construction, likewise, they would be in a record time of 30 days so that land transport in that region is resumed.

“Several routes have been established that are already in use by gasoline supply in the department, one of them maritime, another that has to do with the crossing by territory through Ecuador, etc. ”, said the president.

Faced with the shortage of gasoline in the department, a series of increases in fuel prices began, however, he stated that a limit price is established to prevent this problem from continuing.

“We have decided to put an end to this speculation, there are prices that, consulting the increase in freight and the difficulties, We think they are normal. These prices will have a limit of 8,916 pesos per gallon of gasoline and 8,396 gallons of dieselPetro said.

Likewise, the president pointed out that he hopes to grant crops in the department to deliver to more vulnerable families, this with the purchase of land for which it is planned to return to the productive area and promote economic reactivation after the ravages of isolation by land.

Liquefied gas will also have a price limit in the department of Cauca since it is used by many families and therefore good conditions will be guaranteed for the inhabitants affected by the rains.

