Petro’s harsh response to Prosecutor Barbosa

President Gustavo Petro has generated a new controversy in Colombia after responding to the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, who made strong criticisms against him.

Barbosa accused Petro of being an “opposition tweeter” and of having requested the release of drug traffickers and heirs of Clan del Golfo paramilitaries through a signature four months ago.

“It is curious that the president sets out to set trills accusing the Prosecutor’s Office of favoring the paramilitaries when he, through a signature, asked the prosecutor four months ago to release drug traffickers and heirs of paramilitaries from the Clan del Golfo. So now the birds shooting at the shotguns,” said Barbosa.

“The President of the Republic is Head of State, Head of Government and Supreme Administrative Authority”: Pdte. @petrogustavo. Statement to the media by President Petro from the University of Salamanca (Spain). pic.twitter.com/z96eCfTrQ4 – Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) May 5, 2023

Faced with these accusations, Petro responded from Salamanca, Spain, where he is on an official tour, with a phrase that has generated a great debate about judicial independence in Colombia: “The prosecutor forgets one thing and that the Constitution orders. I am the head of state, therefore, head of it.

It may interest you: “He is not the prosecutor, I am the prosecutor”: Barbosa attacks Petro again

This response has generated criticism from various political sectors and civil society, who have questioned judicial independence and the separation of powers in the country.

“Our attorney general wants to evade the answer to a question asked by a journalist that the rest of the press wants to evade,” added the president.

Our attorney general wants to evade the answer to a question asked by a journalist that the rest of the press wants to evade. Did the prosecution know in advance the list that the organization to which “ñeñe Hernández” belonged: and that it contained the names of 200 future… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 5, 2023

“Did the prosecution know in advance the list that the organization to which the “ñeñe Hernández” belonged: and that it contained the names of 200 future murdered and did nothing to prevent the murders? The ñeñe Hernández financed a presidential campaign and was part of an association of 14 murderers whose names with identification documents have rested for years in the prosecutor’s office without arrest warrants. Is it true that there are no arrest warrants? ”, Petro added on his Twitter account.