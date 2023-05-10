Home » Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector
News

Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector

by admin
Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector

For his part, the Vice Minister of Labor Relations, Edwin Palma, who represents the National Government team together with the Ministry of Finance and the Administrative Department of the Civil Service, indicated that “We will continue negotiating the other aspirations in the 13 sector tables.”

“We have agreed on the salary increase with the majority of the public sector unions with social dialogue, 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1, CPI 2023 + 1.6% for 2024. The largest increase in the history of public sector collective bargaining! An agreement that benefits 1,324,866 state workers, a recognition to the entire team of negotiators. Now we will continue negotiating the other aspirations”, added Vice Minister Palma.

Besides: The workers that companies must pay more in 2023

The largest increase in the history of the public sector

Finally, it is worth noting that the negotiation began on March 9 and 1,800 petitions were presented on the table. From different sectors, public officials celebrated the agreement, for example, members and reservists of the public force:

“No government in so many years had achieved a salary increase as significant in the public sector as that of President Gustavo Petro,: 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1 and for 2024 CPI 2023+1.6%. This increase improves the quality of life of many members of the public force, what was promised in the campaign is being fulfilled”, Sergeant (RA) Alexander Chala, National Coordinator “RAP” Active Reserve of the People.

See also  Colombia, the return of Ingrid Betancourt. "Politics is in my DNA", but he does not say whether he is running for the presidency

You may also like

Eugen Korda: Robert Fico has no bottom |...

Canada will not be intimidated after the expulsion...

Experts provided information in Seekirchen about regional heat...

Trump has finally caught up with his misogyny...

To prison accused of collecting extortions from ranchers...

Jiaxing Compulsory Isolation and Rehabilitation Center launched the...

Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are...

Pension fund problem only affects 30% of the...

Truck fire on the A45: the lack of...

Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy