Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector

For his part, the Vice Minister of Labor Relations, Edwin Palma, who represents the National Government team together with the Ministry of Finance and the Administrative Department of the Civil Service, indicated that “We will continue negotiating the other aspirations in the 13 sector tables.”

“We have agreed on the salary increase with the majority of the public sector unions with social dialogue, 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1, CPI 2023 + 1.6% for 2024. The largest increase in the history of public sector collective bargaining! An agreement that benefits 1,324,866 state workers, a recognition to the entire team of negotiators. Now we will continue negotiating the other aspirations”, added Vice Minister Palma.

The largest increase in the history of the public sector

Finally, it is worth noting that the negotiation began on March 9 and 1,800 petitions were presented on the table. From different sectors, public officials celebrated the agreement, for example, members and reservists of the public force:

“No government in so many years had achieved a salary increase as significant in the public sector as that of President Gustavo Petro,: 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1 and for 2024 CPI 2023+1.6%. This increase improves the quality of life of many members of the public force, what was promised in the campaign is being fulfilled”, Sergeant (RA) Alexander Chala, National Coordinator “RAP” Active Reserve of the People.