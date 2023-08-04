Home » Petro’s son revealed that illegal money entered the campaign
by admin
Nicolás Petro revealed to the Prosecutor’s Office that part of the illegal money he received was used in the presidential campaign.

Nicolás Petro declared before the authorities.

Nicolás Petro Burgos, eldest son of the Colombian president, Gustavo Petrorevealed to the Prosecutor’s Office that part of the illegal money he received and for which he is prosecuted for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment entered the 2022 electoral campaign of the head of state.

This was reported by the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos, who said at a hearing that Petro Burgos “provided relevant information that the Prosecutor’s Office was unaware of” about “facts that he knows are of concern to the country.”

“In reality, some of said money entered their coffers and others to the 2022 presidential campaign in which our current president, Dr. Gustavo Petro Burgos, was elected,” said the prosecutor.

