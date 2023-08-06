Petro’s son says the president did not know about the illicit money in his campaign

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (i) speaks today, during the installation of the National Participation Committee – transitory instance of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues, in Bogotá (Colombia). Coinciding with the entry into force of the ceasefire between the ELN and the Colombian State, this Thursday the National Participation Committee (CNP) was installed in Bogotá by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, along with government delegates and of the ELN guerrillas. This mechanism was created with the purpose of promoting the inclusion of society in the construction of peace, as detailed by both parties. EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President, Gustavo Petrodid not know about the entry into his electoral campaign of illicit money received from a drug trafficker, assured his eldest son, Nicholas Petro Burgosprosecuted for money laundering and illicit enrichment, in an interview published this Saturday.

«Neither my father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the money that Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra and Gabriel Hilsaca. Obviously, they did not know that part of those contributions I used for the campaign. It is important to make that clarification, but there are other circumstances.”stated Petro Burgos in an interview with the magazine Week.

Colombia was shaken this week by the revelation of the Prosecutor’s Office that part of the money received by Nicolás Petro from the drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as “the Marlboro man”, and from Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, son of the controversial businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca, went to the presidential campaign.

“Actually, some of said money entered his coffers (of Nicolás Petro) and others to the 2022 presidential campaign in which our current president, Dr. Gustavo Petro Urrego, was elected,” said the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos.

In the interview with Semana, when asked if the president knew about the handling of the money contributed by Lopesierra and Hilsaca, Nicolás Petro stressed: “Neither my dad nor the campaign manager”.

Collaboration with Justice

«For example, with the issue of the Marlboro Man and Gabriel Hilsaca, he (the president) did not know about those contributions. I never told him. He had no way of finding out about those contributions. Then, in each case, justice must determine the degree of responsibility.

According to Petro Burgos, “the important thing is that justice acts in the best way, without pressure, and that the whole truth is known (…) there is a lot of double standards, a lot on both sides, from all political sectors.”

Last night, the Municipal Criminal Judge 74 with functions of guarantee control gave Petro Burgos and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez the possibility of responding to the process in freedom, as part of a collaboration agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Regarding the disclosure, by the Prosecutor’s Office, of a table with the photographs of 27 people, including members of the Government, whom he associates in some way with the scandal, Petro Burgos pointed out: “it is based on information that Daysuris and I have supplied”, but did not give details.

He also did not confirm if it is true that as part of the collaboration agreement he will talk about his father, the presidential campaign and even the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, who appears in the aforementioned table.

stepmother and first lady

“I can’t say no, I can’t say yes, because I’m in the middle of an investigation with the Prosecutor’s Office,” said Nicolás Petro, who, when asked about how much illegal money could enter the presidential campaign, replied: “Well, Generally speaking, I don’t know.”

Petro Burgos considers that he does not feel that with his revelations to the Prosecutor’s Office he has betrayed his father, but that “my responsibility towards him was not having told him that there were two characters who wanted to make contributions. That is my big mistake, my big flaw.

“I am going to negotiate with the Prosecutor’s Office. I am going to deliver important information and in this process I hope to be able to be by my son’s side,” said Petro Burgos, whose current partner, Laura Ojeda, is eight months pregnant, justifying the reasons that led him to collaborate with Justice. EFE

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and his son Nicolás Petro Burgos.

