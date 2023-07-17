Petro’s Tapapopós

All the media, and the crooked members of the contractors’ cooperative that serves as the Congress of the Republic, have preferred to point to the loquacious Cielo Rusinque as the only one responsible for the shit that the Petro government committed with the payment of the Families in Action subsidy. created in the times of Uribe and Santos, and that this dislocated government changed its name to continue paying for it.

She is not the culprit even when both her image managers and the Casa de Nariño cover-ups who live hiding the repeated presidential smears want to make it appear.

The culprit is Petro, supreme priest of the sect that Minister Irene professes, believes and applies as revealed truth: hatred against all owners, hatred against everyone who earns from their work and against whom revenge must be executed regardless of the damage. to millions of Colombians. Due to this exclusive and exclusive desire, Petro has suppressed the exploration and exploitation of new gas and oil wells, even if we need them.

For that same sectarian reason, what was working well was suspended, the payment of the subsidy to families that was made through 22 banks for everyone who had a savings account and a card to go to the ATM and, if they did not have one, they registered in Supergiros and they paid with the ID.

Petro, through the official to whom the executive mission corresponded, exercised his hatred against all owners or against those who earn money or against the banking system and prohibited the payment of the subsidy through any channel other than Banco Agrario.

The muddy is capital. And we cannot be mistaken in pointing the person responsible to the counselor of the sect that governs us, not Rusinque. It is Petro’s fault and the ideas of hatred of him for which there are queues and suffering of millions of Colombians to collect his subsidy.

It is the highest priest of the sect, Mr. Petro, the generator of the idea through his grudges who suggests and endorses vengeful nonsense like that.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

