Pets in the horizontal property

Pet ownership is one of the biggest causes of conflicts that arise in horizontal property.

No co-ownership can prohibit its residents from having pets, as established in Law 2054 of 2020. However, Law 1801 of the National Police and Coexistence Code must be taken into account, which addresses issues on pet ownership in co-ownership to promote harmonious coexistence between property owners and their four-legged companions.

Therefore, it is necessary for owners to assume the responsibility that comes with having a pet, especially in shared spaces such as co-ownerships. Law 1801 establishes some fundamental guidelines to guarantee adequate coexistence between residents and pets.

First, the importance of education and awareness about responsible pet ownership is emphasized. Owners must ensure that their dogs or cats are properly identified with a microchip and have the necessary vaccinations and deworming. Likewise, sterilization is promoted as a population control measure and to prevent aggressive behavior.

Regarding the common spaces of the co-ownerships, Armando González, administrator of horizontal property for more than 25 years, affirmed: “Each pet must be accompanied by its owner with its respective leash or leash. What we used to call dangerous animals are now called special handling animals, which must be muzzled to avoid attacks on people or other pets. Excreta must be collected and deposited at the points provided for it.

AVOID SANCTIONS

In Pereira, more than a thousand horizontal properties have been registered, according to the Pereira Government Secretariat, for this reason it is important that co-ownerships take advantage of all resources, such as technology to promote an adequate environment for owners and their partners. four-legged

Properix is ​​an organization that provides horizontal property owners with a communication platform that can be used to record and control compliance with the co-ownership manual.

This tool allows owners to report incidents or faults of all kinds, including situations with pets, facilitating the management and resolution of conflicts more efficiently.

It is important to highlight that, in case of non-compliance with these provisions, the National Police and Coexistence Code contemplates sanctions for those owners who do not comply with their responsibilities in the possession of pets in co-ownership.

The sanctions include verbal reprimands, economic fines ranging from 5 to 15 current legal minimum wages, community work, among others.