Pfingstdult Simbach: Police recorded 75 missions

The Simbacher Pfingstdult attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the Bavarian border town every year, including those from the neighboring Innviertel region. The celebrations last several days, but are most intense at the weekend. This is also shown by the recently published statement of operations by the police in Simbach: The officers were kept on their toes the most on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Simbach police were supported in action by colleagues from the Simbach border police group, officials from the central emergency services in Passau, the Federal Police in Passau and the police from Braunau. A total of 75 operations were recorded, not including smaller ones that could be dealt with on site. The police speak of an orderly process of the folk festival. “Looking at all days of the event, the number of physical injury offenses detected had more than halved from eight to three in 2022,” says the police report. The high police presence made it possible to prevent further crimes or to apprehend perpetrators after a short search.

The police had a smile to smile about, especially during a smaller operation: two young men got into an argument because they “wet” each other in the toilet van. Both were so drunk that they lost control of aiming for the urinal. In another case, officers had to escort a heavily intoxicated man out of a showman’s trailer. He wanted to sleep in it.