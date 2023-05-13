Pfizer criticizes the reform in the US of the price of medicines

Pfizer Inc chief executive Albert Bourla has likened US plans to set drug prices under its Medicare health program to “negotiating with a gun to your head,” Reuters reports.

“This is not a negotiation at all. It’s price fixing,” Bourla told the agency on Thursday.

On August 16, 2022, US President Joe Biden signed into law the Reduction of Inflation Act, which includes several provisions to reduce the costs of prescription drugs for people covered by the Medicare social security coverage program and reduce pharmaceutical spending of the federal government.

Drug pricing reform aims to save Americans about $25 billion by 2031 by negotiating prices with companies.

Amid the controversy generated by the measure, some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world have begun to lay the foundations to fight against the US plan, collects Reuters.

“I think there will be legal action,” Bourla confirmed. However, the CEO noted that he was not sure if that would stop the plan before the new prices take effect in 2026.

Bourla also said that, in his opinion, it is unlikely that Congress will act to change the law. However, the executive director recognized some positive aspects of the law for patients, such as the reduction of expenses. with RT

