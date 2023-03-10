achgut.com« und »Ansage.org«] [Siehe hierzu ausführlicher die Artikel auf »« und »«] In August 2021, a U.S. investigative group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency requested a Freedom of Information ACT Request (FOIA) to retrieve the Pfizer mRNA corona vaccine documents evaluate. This group consists of more than 200 physicians, scientists and public health professionals.

Actually, these documents should remain secret for up to 75 years. Their publication would have come too late to be available to all those scientists and medical professionals who had criticized the corona vaccinations. But things turned out differently: In a January 2022 court order, US District Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas asked the FDA to release around 12,000 documents immediately and then 55,000 pages per month until all documents were released. In total there should be more than 300,000 pages with important information.

The author and activist Naomi Wolf, who is well known in the USA, then launched an initiative to evaluate the documents that had been sued for. Steve Bannon joined the initiative. They publicly called for volunteers to help them deal with the sheer volume of information. In the end, more than 3,500 doctors and scientists from various sub-disciplines came together to evaluate the documents. Naomi Wolf and Steve Bannon, who actually come from different political camps, are cooperating to publish the results.

The results are shocking. They document a scenario that must be described as a crime against humanity. Accordingly, Pfizer knew quite early on that the mRNA vaccines did not work as intended. The ingredients of the mRNA injections, including the lipid nanoparticles (LNP), are distributed throughout the body within a few days and accumulate in the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries.

According to the evaluations, Pfizer and the FDA should have known, for example, that the injections damage the hearts of minors. But they would have waited months before they informed the public about it. The number of adverse reactions was so great that Pfizer had to hire more than a thousand new employees to process the adverse reaction reports. bleeding in the brain, as well as blood, lung and leg clots. Side effects with headaches, joint and muscle pain are said to have been even more widespread. Human fertility has also been affected in many cases. Over 80 percent of pregnancies are said to have ended in spontaneous abortion, termination or miscarriage. The results are also sobering when it comes to effectiveness. There was too little protection against infections, and protection against a severe course was not as intended. Instead, it is to be feared that numerous long-term side effects will burden many people.