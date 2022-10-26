Listen to the audio version of the article

Pfizer Italia targeted by the Italian authorities. The Guardia di Finanza in collaboration with the Revenue Agency has launched a tax audit which is still in progress. This is an administrative activity, the outcome of which is not yet defined. According to rumors reported by the Bloomberg agency, Pfizer would have transferred 1.2 billion euros in profits to divisions in other countries to avoid paying taxes on profits. There is still no assessment report and the party has not yet been notified of anything. The checks will continue in the next few days.

The survey, reports the Bloomberg agency, relates to the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, therefore before the Covid pandemic. “The Italian authorities routinely” carry out checks and “Pfizer cooperates,” says Pfizer spokesperson Pam Eisele with Bloomberg. “Pfizer complies with Italy’s tax laws and requirements,” adds Eisele. The agency reports that Pfizer Italy would have transferred 1.2 billion euros to the divisions affiliated with Pfizer Production and Pfizer Manufacturing in the United States and the Netherlands to avoid taxes on profits.