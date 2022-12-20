Home News Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up production at full capacity to increase drug supply- What to watch- Huasheng Online
(On December 19, the staff of a pharmaceutical company in Xi’an worked in the outer packaging workshop. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zou Jingyi))

In the past few days, the demand for therapeutic drugs for post-infection of the new coronavirus has increased significantly in various places. Pharmaceutical companies in many places have stepped up production and increased drug supply at full capacity.

(On December 19, the staff of a pharmaceutical company in Xi’an counted the drugs in the warehouse. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zou Jingyi))

(On December 19, the staff of a pharmaceutical company in Xi’an worked in the outer packaging workshop. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zou Jingyi))

(On December 19, in the production workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Liuyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Hunan, the staff were packing drugs. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan)

(On December 19, in the production workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Liuyang Economic Development Zone, Hunan, the staff were making drug packaging. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan)

Source Xinhua News Agency

