OGLIANIC

Strongly desired by the municipal administration, led by the mayor Monica Vacha, the pharmaceutical dispensary has finally become a reality. This is an important service for citizens, in particular for the elderly and weaker sections of the population who may not have their own means and are unable to go to the nearby centers of Salassa and Favria to buy medicines. The desk, which has found its place in the central Piazza Statuto in front of the multipurpose center of Casa Gilda, opened its doors on Monday 14 November and will be managed by doctors Luciano Amato and Ermenegilda Ayala, former owners of the Salassa pharmacy. «The opening of a pharmaceutical dispensary was a point of our electoral program because it was considered an essential and fundamental service for our community – affirms the first citizen of Oglianico -. We knew that the path would be long and not easy, but thanks to the administration’s constant confrontation with the Region and the ASL, we managed to obtain authorization and opening it up». The process started last March when the pharmaceutical headquarters was established in the municipal plant with a resolution, therefore, the establishment of the pharmaceutical dispensary was requested which was established with a decision of the Region of 14 April. The local health authority then activated the procedures for assigning the counter to which Dr. Amato was the assignee. “For me and for my counselors – adds Monica Vacha -, it is a dream that has come true, in this way even the elderly can walk to the dispensary and have all the necessary support”.

The counter is open to the public at the following times: Monday 16-18; Tuesday and Wednesday 9-12; Thursday 9-12 and 15.30-16.30; Friday 9-12; Saturday 10-11. Telephone active only during opening hours 324/8335920. Online drug booking service [email protected]; Whatsapp or telephone 0124/36281.c.c.