Pharmacies as pioneers of digitization

Pharmacies as pioneers of digitization

“The e-prescription makes the prescription and dispensing of medicines safer, faster and easier,” said the SPD politician to the German Press Agency on Friday, one day before the start of the e-prescription by EGK on July 1st. In the beginning, use started slowly because the practices had to get used to it. “With the new redemption method via the insurance card, however, the e-prescription becomes practical and standard,” says Lauterbach. The system will now be rolled out nationwide. Resident doctors and pharmacists are “pioneers of digitization”.

