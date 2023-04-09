11
The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has the general decree to ensure the nationwide distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 changed: actually received pharmacies so far always automatically what is required vaccination supplies in sufficient quantity to do so, if they Covid-19 vaccines at the Wholesale order – that is now changing, as can be seen from an announcement in the Federal Gazette. From April 8 must pharmacies and practices can now also order the vaccination set.
See also Countdown to good weather in Shaanxi, wind blowing and cooling weather will debut on the weekend-Xi'an News_China Business News