News

Pharmacies must order vaccination supplies individually

The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has the general decree to ensure the nationwide distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 changed: actually received pharmacies so far always automatically what is required vaccination supplies in sufficient quantity to do so, if they Covid-19 vaccines at the Wholesale order – that is now changing, as can be seen from an announcement in the Federal Gazette. From April 8 must pharmacies and practices can now also order the vaccination set.

