Pharmacists and doctors are demanding more leeway and less arbitrariness

Despite the weekly aggravating delivery bottlenecks be it the doctor’s offices and pharmacies the top representatives of both chambers emphasized that in the vast majority of cases we have been able to secure drug therapies for the patients. »It is unacceptable that doctors and pharmacists make it possible to care for patients under these increasingly difficult conditions, that they invest immense personnel costs and at the same time seek recourse and The revaluation hover over them like the sword of Damocles«, criticized gehle and victory. In order to be able to maintain good and safe health care in the future, pharmacists and doctors need »more room for manoeuvre and less arbitrariness by health insurance companies,” the joint statement said.

