Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed on KOSDAQ

Pharos iBio, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based innovative new drug development company, will submit a securities report to the Financial Services Commission on the 18th and promote public offering procedures for listing on the KOSDAQ.

Established in 2016, Pharos iBio’s main business is the development of treatments for rare and incurable diseases based on its own AI platform. Major pipelines include ‘PHI-101’, an acute myelogenous leukemia treatment, ‘PHI-201’ (pan-KRAS inhibitor), and ‘PHI-501’ (malignant melanoma, refractory colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer), anti-cancer drugs. .

Pharos iBio has a new drug development process using its own AI platform ‘Chemiverse’. Chemiverse can manage new drug pipelines in real time with a small amount of resources through big data analysis using artificial intelligence. It is used in stages such as search, derivation of inducers, derivation of candidate materials, and clinical trials, and contributes to accurate and efficient new drug development.

The company is focusing on the treatment of rare and intractable diseases. Of the approximately 7,000 diseases, only 8.6% of the 600 or so individuals have treatments, and the related market is expected to grow from $91 billion in 2016 to $352 billion in 2026.

Pharos iBio’s main pipeline, PHI-101, has completed phase 1 testing within this year and is about to apply for phase 2 approval. In addition, it plans to design drug structures effective for various diseases using Chemiverse and secure new growth engines through diversification of pipelines.

“We will grow into a company with a pipeline of treatments for various rare and intractable diseases through listing and steady development of new drugs,” said Yoon Jung-hyeok, CEO of Pharos iBio.

The total number of shares that Pharos iBio is offering through this listing is 1.4 million shares. The desired public offering price band is expected to raise 19.6 to 25.2 billion won at 14,000 to 18,000 won. The public offering price will be determined through demand forecasting on the 13th and 14th of the following month, and the subscription will be conducted on the 20th and 21st, with the goal of listing within July. The organizer is Korea Investment & Securities.