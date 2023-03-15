Home News Phase A of the Future New Coastal Defense of Pilar shows important progress
Phase A of the Future New Coastal Defense of Pilar shows important progress

Coastal Defense advances in its final stage of PHASE A

Eng. Liza Chamorro, from the Supervision Office of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, said that the electromechanical work would begin to advance with the rest of the work that already registers 93 percent in its execution, as she explained. She added the characteristics that some areas will have, specifically the recreation area that will be located in the limits of the Las Residentas neighborhood, also known as CONAVI Sur.

The person in charge of the Supervisory Office of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications in the construction works of the Future New Coastal Defense of Pilar, explained at another time what is related to the storm drainage and sanitary sewer system that includes the design of the work and that It will have tributary treatment.

Finally, in relation to the call for tenders for the next phase of the work of the new coastal defense of Pilar, he clarified that the information they handle is that the process is suspended but NOT cancelled, he pointed out that the situation was due to a request for clarification requested by the National Directorate of Public Procurement from the Ministry of Works before a measure promoted by one of the bidding companies interested in the execution of the work.

